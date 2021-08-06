Remember Doordarshan Golden Oldie Yatra? Neena Gupta's Latest Post Will Jog Your Memory

Neena Gupta in a still from Yatra. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta chanced upon a throwback clip from her 1986 mini-series Yatra on Friday and reshared it on her Instagram profile. Yatra aired on Doordarshan and starred late actors Om Puri and Mohan Gokhale, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun and Himani Shivpuri, among others. The mini-series showcased the lives of a group of passengers on two long train journeys across India. Yatra, directed by filmmaker Shyam Benegal, was reportedly filmed almost entirely on the Himsagar Express, which runs between Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir's Vaishno Devi. The video shared by Neena Gupta was initially posted by a page dedicated to Indian cinema.

In the clip, a much younger version of Neena Gupta can be seen singing in a train as other passengers watch her in awe. Sharing the video, Neena Gupta wrote: "Thank you Indigenous. Kaha se dhoondh liya."

The Instagram page of Indigenous shared the clip initially with this caption: "Here's Neena Gupta singing a few lines of 'Chan Kitthan' in Shyam Benegal's Yatra (1986), a miniseries for Doordarshan on the Indian Railways. Wrote about this delightful series a couple of weeks ago, but totally forgot to mention this surprise discovery! Within my limited listening of Panjabi music, Chan Kitthan remains an absolute favourite. This is actually a folk song of the Saraiki language, and the first line roughly translates to, 'My love, where have you been the entire night?' She calls her love 'chan' - the moon. A song of lonely love. There are several versions that one can find on the internet, from Attaullah Khan's classic to Ali Sethi's soft rendition, and Ayushmann Khurrana with his reimagined version - each of them beautiful in their very own ways. (Note: Couldn't confirm the name of the singer from the credits because it wasn't there, but this is most probably sung by Neena Gupta herself.)"

Neena Gupta was last seen in the recently released film Dial 100, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee. The actress has featured in films like Mandi, Utsav, Trikaal, Badhaai Ho, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She has the second season of Masaba Masaba lined up.