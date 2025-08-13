Twinkle Khanna Ends Up Looking Like Sanjay Dutt While Dancing To <i>Tamma Tamma</i>. Here's How Akshay Kumar Reacted

Twinkle Khanna shared yet another hilarious video on social media earlier today, where she is seen dancing to Tamma Tamma. Though she intended to channel a Madhuri Dixit, she hilariously captions the post by stating, "Ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt". Akshay Kumar had the wittiest reply to the same.

What's Happening

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a dance video of hers where she is seen trying to match her steps to Madhuri Dixit's Tamma Tamma.

She captioned the dance video, "Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have, and what's the reality?"

Akshay Kumar had a funny response to it as he wrote, "Talent - questionable. Confidence - unshakable. Wife - priceless."

Fan Reactions

Fans found the post a lot of fun as they flooded the comments section.

One Internet user wrote, "Coolest caption!!"

Someone else mentioned, "Wohooooo - the happy feeet."

While another person wrote, "This is amazing, Mam!!"

Akshay Kumar's Work Update

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the commercial hit Housefull 5. He now has Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla with Wamiqa Gabbi, and another multi-starrer, Welcome to the Jungle, to look forward to.

Jolly LLB 3's teaser, where Akshay Kumar will share screen space with Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla, was also unveiled yesterday. The film is slated to release on September 19, 2025.

In A Nutshell

