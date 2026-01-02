Rani Mukerji To Join Akshay Kumar In <i>OMG 3</i>? Here's What We Know

Rani Mukerji is all set to join Akshay Kumar in the third installment of the Oh My God franchise, a source close to the development told NDTV. This will mark the first time the two actors will share screen space.

What's Happening

The casting is being seen as a major highlight for the project. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by mid-2026.

Director Amit Rai, who helmed Oh My God 2, will return to direct the new chapter as well.

"This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar's most loved franchises, and it's only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative," another source told Pinkvilla.

The source further added that the creative team is focused on raising the scale of the story.

"Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger," the source said.

Background

Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise had already generated buzz, especially after the success of Oh My God (2012) and Oh My God 2 (2023). The third instalment will see him reunite with Amit Rai once again.

Rani Mukerji rose to prominence with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Saathiya, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Black, and Hichki. After a brief hiatus, she returned with Mardaani 2 and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is known for his work across action, comedy, and socially driven films, including Hera Pheri, Rowdy Rathore, and OMG - Oh My God!. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2009 and has several projects lined up, including Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle, both slated for 2026.

The Oh My God franchise began in 2012 with the satirical comedy-drama directed by Umesh Shukla, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

The film took a critical look at blind faith and religious exploitation and went on to become both a critical and commercial success. Its standalone sequel, Oh My God 2, released in 2023, was directed by Amit Rai and featured Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, earning over Rs 221 crore worldwide.