BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Brings <i>Desi</i> Glam With A <i>'Namaskar'</i>, Introduces Award In Hindi. Watch

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt rocked the BAFTA 2026 stage and how. The Raazi actress presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. In keeping with her assignment, she introduced the award in Hindi and later translated it into English for the global audience.

Alia greeted the BAFTA audience with a 'Namaskar'.

The Love & War actress said, "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently."

The award for Best Film Not in the English Language went to the Norwegian movie Sentimental Value. Watch the video:

Alia bhatt presenting the award to film not in english language at Bafta's - the winners are sentimental value pic.twitter.com/XBq6bLsCMI — 🔮 (@lordofkong) February 22, 2026

Alia's Fashion Statement

For her maiden BAFTA night, Alia Bhatt channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe vibes on the red carpet. She wore a custom silver Gucci gown wrapped in a white stole.

Ahead of her stage appearance, she told British Vogue that she "wanted to bring the glam."

For the big night, Alia Bhatt joined an impressive list of presenters, including Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Sadie Sink, Patrick Dempsey, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skarsgård.

FYI: Priyanka Chopra appeared as a presenter on the BAFTA stage in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone in 2024.

Alia's Upcoming Work

Talking about Alia Bhatt's upcoming films, the actress currently has two lined up: Alpha and Love & War.

While shooting for the former has reportedly wrapped, the latter is still in production.

Alpha was supposed to release last year but has been postponed, with no new date announced.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, was slated for March this year but has also been postponed, with makers yet to announce a new release date.