BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In "Calm State" After Uncle Prince Andrew's Arrest

Prince William said he's not in a "calm state" as he stepped out on the red carpet just days after the arrest of his uncle, the former Prince Andrew.

According to PEOPLE, the Prince of Wales spoke briefly about his state of mind while attending the 2026 British Academy Film Awards in London with his wife, Kate Middleton. The couple arrived at the event held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22.

The 43-year-old while speaking on the red carpet, alongside his wife Kate Middleton said he has not yet watched Hamnet, because he "needed to be in a calm mood" to view it according to the Daily Mal, PEOPLE said.

"I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it." His comment came just three days after the arrest of his uncle, Prince Andrew.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, appeared together at the BAFTAs after a gap of two years.

Kate last attended the ceremony in 2023. The couple did not attend in 2024, and William had gone alone that year. According to PEOPLE, at the time, he had shared that Kate could not join him due to her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The outing came during a difficult time for the royal family.

According to PEOPLE, Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest reportedly took place at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, which is close to Anmer Hall, where William and Kate often stay.

It is believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales spent much of the previous week with their children during their school break. The family is said to have stayed at their country home in Norfolk.

