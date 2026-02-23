Alia Bhatt Calls Daughter Raha Her 'True Inspiration' On BAFTA Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance on the BAFTA 2026 stage. Dressed in a custom silver Gucci gown, she called her three-year-old daughter her "true inspiration" on the red carpet.

Alia, who has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile actors of her generation, shared that she loves her job deeply.

Asked about her on-screen and off-screen lives, Alia said, "Being in front of the camera to me is a blessing. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dancing to my songs. Sometimes, I'm like, 'OK, that is life.'"

ALIA BHATT'S BAFTA RED CARPET INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/DFvMRakDyk — hourly Alia (@AliaHourly) February 22, 2026

Alia's Fashion Statement

For her maiden BAFTA night, Alia Bhatt channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe vibes on the red carpet. She wore a custom silver Gucci gown wrapped in a white stole.

Ahead of her stage appearance, she told British Vogue that she "wanted to bring the glam."

For the big night, Alia Bhatt joined an impressive list of presenters, including Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, Sadie Sink, Patrick Dempsey, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skarsgård.

FYI: Priyanka Chopra appeared as a presenter on the BAFTA stage in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone in 2024.

About BAFTA 2026

The 79th edition of the BAFTA was dominated by Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another. It led the pack with 14 nominations, winning six awards and cementing its position at the top.

Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which earned 13 nominations, ended up winning three—setting a record for the most honours for a film by a Black director.

BOONG, a Manipuri-language Indian film backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children's & Family Film category, marking India's win on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Kirk Jones' Tourette syndrome advocate dramedy I Swear and Frankenstein also won three awards each, while Hamnet won two.