BAFTA 2026: <i>One Battle After Another</i> Sweeps 6 Awards. Here's Full List Of Winners

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22.

At BAFTA 2026, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another led the pack with 14 nominations. Of those, it won six awards, cementing its position at the top.

Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which earned 13 nominations, ended up winning three—setting a record for the most honours for a film by a Black director.

BOONG, a Manipuri-language Indian film backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children's & Family Film category, marking India's win on the global stage.

Kirk Jones' Tourette syndrome advocate dramedy I Swear and Frankenstein also won three awards each, while Hamnet won two.

Scottish actor, writer, and host Alan Cumming hosted this year's BAFTA awards show.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

Winner: Hamnet

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading Actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothe Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan -Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Director

Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloe Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

The Ceremony

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

Winner: Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment

Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Winner: Zootropolis 2

Elio

Little Amelie

Children's And Family Film

Winner: Boong

Arco

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original Score

Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up And Hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British Short Film

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

Welcome Home Freckles

British Short Animation

Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Cardboard

Solstice