Advertisement

BAFTA 2026: One Battle After Another Sweeps 6 Awards. Here's Full List Of Winners

BOONG, a Manipuri-language Indian film backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children's & Family Film category, marking India's win on the global stage.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
BAFTA 2026: <i>One Battle After Another</i> Sweeps 6 Awards. Here's Full List Of Winners
Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from One Battle After Another
  • Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led BAFTA 2026 with 14 nominations and won six awards
  • Ryan Coogler's Sinners won three awards, setting a record for a film by a Black director
  • Boong, a Manipuri-language Indian film, won Best Children's & Family Film at BAFTA 2026
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22.

At BAFTA 2026, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another led the pack with 14 nominations. Of those, it won six awards, cementing its position at the top.

Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which earned 13 nominations, ended up winning three—setting a record for the most honours for a film by a Black director.

BOONG, a Manipuri-language Indian film backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children's & Family Film category, marking India's win on the global stage.

Kirk Jones' Tourette syndrome advocate dramedy I Swear and Frankenstein also won three awards each, while Hamnet won two.

Scottish actor, writer, and host Alan Cumming hosted this year's BAFTA awards show.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Film

Winner: Hamnet

28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

Leading Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading Actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothe Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan -Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Director

Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

The Ceremony
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman

Film not in the English language

Winner: Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment

Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Winner: Zootropolis 2
Elio
Little Amelie

Children's And Family Film

Winner: Boong

Arco
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

Original Score

Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Train Dreams

Costume Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Production Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Make-up And Hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good

Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare

Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus

British Short Film

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
Welcome Home Freckles

British Short Animation

Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Cardboard
Solstice

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
BAFTA 2026, BAFTA 2026 List Of Winners, One Battle After Another
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com