BAFTA 2026: <i>One Battle After Another</i> Sweeps 6 Awards. Here's Full List Of Winners

The 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22.
At BAFTA 2026, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another led the pack with 14 nominations. Of those, it won six awards, cementing its position at the top.
Ryan Coogler's vampire drama Sinners, which earned 13 nominations, ended up winning three—setting a record for the most honours for a film by a Black director.
BOONG, a Manipuri-language Indian film backed by Farhan Akhtar, won in the Children's & Family Film category, marking India's win on the global stage.
Kirk Jones' Tourette syndrome advocate dramedy I Swear and Frankenstein also won three awards each, while Hamnet won two.
Scottish actor, writer, and host Alan Cumming hosted this year's BAFTA awards show.
Here's the list of winners:
Best Film
Winner: One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
Winner: Hamnet
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Leading Actor
Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothe Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan -Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Director
Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloe Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Winner: My Father's Shadow
The Ceremony
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
Winner: Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema
Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment
Documentary
Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Winner: Zootropolis 2
Elio
Little Amelie
Children's And Family Film
Winner: Boong
Arco
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay
Winner: Sinners
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Adapted Screenplay
Winner: One Battle After Another
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
Pillion
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Winner: Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original Score
Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Winner: I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Winner: One Battle After Another
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
Winner: One Battle After Another
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Production Design
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up And Hair
Winner: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
Winner: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British Short Film
Winner: This Is Endometriosis
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
Welcome Home Freckles
British Short Animation
Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise
Cardboard
Solstice