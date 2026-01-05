Deepika Padukone's Million-Dollar 'Dhurandhar' Gesture Gets The Internet's Approval: "Proud Wifey"

Deepika Padukone, who's celebrating her 40th birthday today, met fans at a special meet-and-greet in Mumbai on the eve of her birthday. Deepika, a proud cheerleader for her husband Ranveer Singh, wowed fans with her signature hair-flip gesture amid the Dhurandhar euphoria.​

A video from the meet-and-greet went viral, showing Deepika flipping her hair as a celebratory nod to Dhurandhar's massive success. In the clip, when the host asks Deepika if she has watched Dhurandhar, the audience erupts in cheers, prompting her playful "meaningful" gesture.​

A visibly joyful Deepika flips her hair and breaks into a celebratory cheer, setting the internet abuzz. When the host quips that he didn't know they could talk about other films, Deepika chimes in, "It's all in the family."​

Let's take a quick look at the comments section.

"She asked all fans, 'Did you all watch Dhurandhar?' We said yes and appreciated the movie, then she did her hair flip," read one comment.

Another read, "This is so cute. Obviously she's happy for his success. I hate how rival PR/fans made me believe that she never supports Ranveer."

"I am just loving whatever she is doing with her hair," read a third comment.​

About Dhurandhar

The film boasts a stellar cast comprising R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. Dhurandhar collected Rs1,207 crore in 31 days, beating the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF 2 ( ₹1,200 crore). As per the makers, the film has crossed ₹800 crore at the Indian box office, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.