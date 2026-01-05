All The Records <i>Dhurandhar</i> Has Broken In A Month Of Its Release

When Dhurandhar arrived in theatres on December 5, it opened strong. What followed, however, was something far more formidable.

Over the weeks that followed its release, the Aditya Dhar-directed action spectacle transformed into a box office phenomenon and rewrote records across opening days, weekends, weekdays, long runs and global benchmarks with remarkable consistency.

Rather than peaking early and tapering off, Dhurandhar expanded its footprint day after day, week after week, establishing itself as one of the most dominant theatrical runs in recent Hindi cinema.

A Thunderous Start That Set the Tone

The film opened with Rs 28 crore nett in India on its first Friday, instantly becoming Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day of his career. The momentum only accelerated over the weekend.

Ranveer Singh's Highest Single-Day Collection Of His Career

By its first Sunday, Dhurandhar collected Rs 44.80 crore, marking Ranveer Singh's highest single-day collection of his career, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Padmaavat (Rs 32 crore).

Second-Highest First Sunday

In the process, the film delivered the second-highest first Sunday collection of 2025, narrowly trailing Chhaava.

Ranveer Singh's Biggest Grosser in Seven Years

As the numbers accumulated, Dhurandhar crossed Rs 240.30 crore, overtaking Simmba to become Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film in nearly seven years domestically.

It also emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of his entire career, an achievement made more striking by the scale of competition it surpassed in a short span.

Career-Defining Numbers For Aditya Dhar

For director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar delivered multiple career milestones. His earlier blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike had recorded a best single-day collection of Rs 17.17 crore.

Dhurandhar more than doubled that figure, posting Rs 44.80 crore in a single day, becoming the biggest one-day grosser of Dhar's career and his highest-grossing film overall.

Weekday Records That Caught Everyone Off Guard

What truly distinguished Dhurandhar from typical blockbusters was its weekday strength. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 28.60 crore, making it the highest first Tuesday grosser of 2025, surpassing major performers like Chhaava and Saiyaara.

By the end of its first week, the film had already crossed Rs 207.25 crore, firmly establishing that its run was not dependent solely on weekends.

A Second Weekend For The History Books

If the opening week established scale, the second weekend confirmed history.

Dhurandhar recorded Rs 59 crore on its second Sunday, becoming the highest second Sunday ever in Hindi cinema, overtaking Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 54 crore).

Across its second weekend, the film collected Rs 140-146 crore nett, dethroning Pushpa 2 to become the biggest second-weekend grosser ever for a Hindi or Indian film.

In the process, it also broke Day 10 records previously held by Jawan, Stree 2 and Animal.

Fastest To Major Box Office Clubs

The film's momentum translated into unprecedented speed milestones:

Fastest Hindi film to Rs 500 crore nett in India (Day 16)

Fastest to Rs 500 crore, Rs 600 crore, Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Surpassed Gadar 2's lifetime India nett of Rs 525 crore by Day 16

By its 26th day, Dhurandhar had entered the Rs 700 crore nett India club, a feat no other Bollywood film had achieved.

On day 30, the film crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar Crossed Rs 1,000 Crore Mark

Internationally, Dhurandhar proved just as formidable. Within 24 days, the film crossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, eventually reaching Rs 1,240 crore globally.

Highest Grossing Hindi Film Ever

With this, it overtook KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore) and surpassed Pathaan (approximately Rs 1,055 crore), emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

Top 5 Most-Watched Films At US Box Office

The film also featured among the Top 5 most-watched films at the US box office, as reported by Comscore.

Sustaining Power Into the Fifth Weekend

Even deep into its theatrical run, Dhurandhar showed no signs of fatigue. On Day 31, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in its fifth weekend.

By this point, domestic earnings stood at Rs 820.30 crore, with week-wise collections reflecting exceptional consistency:

Week 1: Rs 218 crore

Week 2: Rs 261.5 crore

Week 3: Rs 189.3 crore

Week 4: Rs 115.70 crore

Notably, the film crossed yet another Rs 100-crore mark in its fourth week alone.

A Box Office Run That Redefined Scale

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Soumya Trivedi, Dhurandhar has emerged as a de facto blockbuster on a historic scale.

Jointly produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film has not merely broken records, it has stretched the limits of what sustained box office success looks like in Hindi cinema.

