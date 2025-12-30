Akshay Kumar Shares Unseen Pic With Twinkle Khanna On Her 52nd Birthday: "You Still Hit Me Harder Than Any Stunt Ever Did"

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of Bollywood's most gorgeous couples. On the occasion of Twinkle's 52nd birthday on December 29, Akshay shared an unseen picture with her and wrote a quirky note.

What Akshay Kumar Wrote In His post

Twinkle was seen performing a stunt aimed at Akshay Kumar in the picture. With a serious look, Twinkle lifted her leg towards Akshay, who responded with laughter while holding her foot. Both were dressed in black, with Twinkle adding a beige sweater to her look.

Akshay captioned the post: "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick ;) Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since January 17, 2001, and are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

About Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Akshay has multiple projects lined up, including Welcome 3, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla. Recently, he unveiled a teaser for Welcome 3, officially titled Welcome to the Jungle. The video introduces the ensemble cast with a dramatic entry set to a Christmas tune.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay wrote that the film is scheduled for release in 2026 and described it as one of the biggest projects he has ever worked on. He wrote, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026."

"Never have I ever been part of something so big... none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," added the actor.

The teaser features Akshay alongside actors Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The cast appears in combat gear, armed with weapons, walking in formation. Akshay sports a rugged look with long white hair and a beard.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. The first film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal, while the second, Welcome Back (2015), featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Both earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee. The upcoming part is helmed by Ahmed Khan.



