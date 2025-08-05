Why Neena Gupta Told Masaba Gupta That Her Father Vivian Richards Is "Not A Family Man"

Neena Gupta has always been vocal about her struggles of being a single mother and raising Masaba Gupta, a successful fashion designer today. West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards is Masaba Gupta's father, but Neena Gupta was not married to him when she had her first child.

The actress recently revealed how Vivian Richards was mostly not involved in Masaba's life when she was growing up, and that she told her daughter that her father "is not a family man".

What's Happening

Neena Gupta recently opened up to ETimes about Masaba Gupta feeling abandoned because her father, Vivian Richards, was mostly an absent father.

The Metro In Dino actress told ETimes, "I told her how her father is not a family man and how he was like this and this. In the beginning, she would feel bad that Vivian was not in touch with her till the age of about 20, but then he got in touch. His problem is also that he is not net savvy, and so, it is very difficult to get in touch with him."

She added, "Sometimes, he would call her on her birthday, and sometimes, he would not call for even three years. Sometimes, he would come here and meet and sometimes not. By then, I knew him and how he was. If I told him I needed something, he would go mad finding it to bring it for me, but on his own, he would not bring anything. He is a person who cannot express his emotions."

Further, Neena Gupta explained that she never held any grudge or bitterness towards him. Recalling a heartfelt memory from a Jaipur match, the actress shared, "I saw him almost crying, and I liked that about him. He is a very nice guy, down‑to‑earth, disciplined, but you can expect only that much from him. I feel that God gave me my father instead of him."

About Vivian Richards And Neena Gupta's Relationship

In her memoir Sach Kahun Toh, Nenna Gupta shared how, over time, their relationship changed. This was also because they stayed in different countries.

She had mentioned, "Our relationship continued on and off for a few years, and we had some beautiful moments and also some ugly ones. It was long-distance and a very different kind of relationship."

Masaba Gupta and Vivian Richards share a warm relationship.

In A Nutshell

