Avneet Kaur Reacts To Virat Kohli Liking Her Post: "May The Love Keep Coming"

Avneet Kaur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Love In Vietnam. At the trailer launch event of the film, she was asked about receiving appreciation from big names on social media, a question that came in the backdrop of the recent Virat Kohli incident. Reacting to it, Avneet said, "May the love keep coming."

The controversy began on April 30, when Avneet shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She wore a green crop top with a printed wrap skirt. What caught attention online was that Virat Kohli had liked the post and then quickly unliked it.

The activity was noticed by his fan pages, sparking a flood of comments such as, "Kohli saab what is this behaviour?" Another user joked, "Akaay beta papa ko phone do."

As the screenshots went viral, Virat Kohli addressed the matter through an Instagram Story. He wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Amid the social media chatter, both Virat and Avneet were also spotted attending the Wimbledon 2025 match between Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur. Virat shared a picture of Djokovic serving, with the caption: "What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator." Avneet too shared several posts from the same contest on her Instagram Story.

Virat and Anushka Sharma, who married in December 2017, are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.