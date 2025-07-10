Who Is Avneet Kaur? Social Media Star, To Virat Kohli And Wimbledon Row

Avneet Kaur has been in the limelight from the age of 8, ever since she participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters in 2010. She was also a part of another reality dance show named Dance Ke Superstars. She then forayed into acting with her television show Meri Maa in 2012. And then there was no stopping as Avneet Kaur starred in several other shows and grew up to be one of the most popular social media influencers.

Reality Shows And Daily Soaps

Avneet Kaur's journey to fame began with her debut show Meri Maa. Her other most popular roles include projects such as Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she played Princess Yasmine.

In 2018, she finally got the lead role as princess yasmine, she got her existence in the first lead show only ,she set a huge benchmark of her own......



Her other TV serials include Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain (2012) on Sab TV, Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani (2013) and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan at the same time.

From 2018 to 2020, she gained massive fame as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She had to part with the show in mid-2020 because of health issues.

As for reality shows, she has been a part of Jhalak Dikhlaja in 2012 with Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame. She was a part of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters in 2010 and Dance Ke Superstars in 2011.

Films

In 2014, Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji in the 2014 film Mardaani. While this was a supporting role, she then starred in Tiku Weds Sheru in 2023 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, produced by Kangana Ranaut. In the same year, she was also seen in Manish Tiwary's Chidiakhana.

In 2024, she had two projects - Luv Ki Arrange Marriage with Sunny Singh and the murder mystery Till I Die with Vishal Jethwa.

As for 2024, it was time for new milestones. The young actress made her Cannes debut to attend the poster launch of her International film Love in Vietnam. It also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, and is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. The film is based on the novel Madonna in a Fur Coat.

Controversies And Viral Moments

Avneet Kaur is currently embroiled in a controversy with Virat Kohli liking and then disliking her Instagram post. However, there have been some other noteworthy viral moments in the 23-year-old's life lately that kept social media abuzz with several theories.

Namaste With Tom Cruise

To begin with, Avneet Kaur's interactions with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was a mega moment for the actress. Not only did she visit the film sets, but she also attended the film's premiere.

Avneet met Tom Cruise on the sets of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Sharing the photos, Avneet Kaur had written, "I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025!"

Just ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning on May 17, 2025, Avneet Kaur had shared an adorable post with Tom Cruise doing Namaste.

Avneet captioned the post, "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

Her pictures with the action star were widely circulated, generating a significant online buzz for her on social media, where she enjoys an immense fan following.

The Tiku Weds Sheru Backlash

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur were met with severe backlash on their kissing scene in Tiku Weds Sheru. A 49-year-old (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) kissing a 21-year-old (Avneet Kaur), even if it's for the plot of the film, did not sit well with the Internet, and there were mixed reactions.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had defended the controversy, telling India Today, "Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is 'nalli' (useless). They don't know romance."

Avneet Kaur made no comments.

The Virat Kohli Controversy

It all started with a like on an Instagram post, and all hell broke loose.

The cricketer had liked and then disliked Avneet Kaur's Instagram post where she was seen wearing a green crop top with a printed wrap skirt.

Hawk-eyed Internet users saw the activity and immediately started populating social media with comments like, "Kohli saab, what is this behaviour?"

Virat Kohli had later clarified the issue by sharing a social media post which read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Wimbledon Row

An all-new controversy again blew up as Avneet Kaur was seen attending Wimbledon 2025 this Monday, as were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The Internet was quick to notice as Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur shared different posts on social media, from the same event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watched Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic emerge victorious in Monday's match against Australia's Alex de Minaur, to advance to the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tournament.

Comments like, "If Avneet Kaur had clicked a picture with Virat at Wimbledon the other day, it would have broken the internet" and "This was the reason why Virat Kohli looked off-mood at Wimbledon. Avneet Kaur was also there", flooded the internet.

While the Internet reels from the latest viral Wimbledon buzz, here's a look at the highlights from Avneet Kaur's journey so far.