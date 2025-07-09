Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Were At The Same Wimbledon Match, Finds Internet: "That's Why Virat..."

Like the rest of the world and stars from different walks of life, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma were also at Wimbledon 2025 to watch one of tennis's greatest tournaments. The pictures of the couple looking grim, with Anushka Sharma constantly checking her phone went viral on social media. But what also caught the Internet's eye was actor Avneet Kaur, who also attended the same match.

What's Happening

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watched Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic emerge victorious in Monday's match against Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday, to advance to the quarter finals of the Wimbledon tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli posted a picture of Djokovic serving with the caption - "What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator."

Interestingly, Avneet Kaur also watched the same match at Wimbledon 2025. She shared several posts from the Novak Djokovic versus Alex de Minaur contest on her Instagram Story. See one of her posts -

What Internet Sleuths Said

Most of them just couldn't believe their eyes.

"Man what ????" exclaimed an X user.

"If Avneet Kaur had clicked a picture with Virat at Wimbledon the other day, it would have broken the internet," said another.

If Avneet Kaur had clicked a picture with Virat at Wimbledon the other day, it would have broken the internet 😭 pic.twitter.com/cLPJ0QnQpp — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) July 8, 2025

Then, there was some realisation, on the Internet's part.

"This was the reason why Virat Kohli looked off-mood at Wimbledon. Avneet Kaur was also there," read a post on X.

This was the reason why Virat Kohli looked off-mood at Wimbledon.



Avneet Kaur was also there. 😭 pic.twitter.com/MssVYnOr71 — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) July 8, 2025

A creative social media handle compared the situation to that epic face-off scene between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan's characters in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

"Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the Wimbledon," the user captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8qLKSmlVhN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 8, 2025

The evergreen Silsila, the 1981 film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, was also invoked by the Internet.

Anushka Sharma and Avneet kaur at Wimbledon : pic.twitter.com/f8fEXowH63 — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) July 8, 2025

And, so was Panchayat's latest season.

Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CiVuyJyvRX — Sober (@Soberhere_) July 8, 2025

Background

In May, Virat Kohli raked up controversy over first liking and then disliking actor Avneet Kaur's Instagram post which featured the actor in a green crop top with a printed wrap skirt. After he was criticised on social media for this social media activity, the star cricketer put up an Instagram Story to quell the rumours.

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote at the time.

In A Nutshell

Months after the controversy, Virat Kohli, who was accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and Avneet Kaur were spotted at the same Wimbledon match. And, it was too difficult for the Internet detectives to ignore the coincidence.

