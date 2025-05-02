Advertisement

Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After "Mistakenly" Liking Avneet Kaur's Picture: "Absolutely No Intent Behind It"

Virat has now reacted to the ongoing rumours, as he put up a story on his Instagram

Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After "Mistakenly" Liking Avneet Kaur's Picture: "Absolutely No Intent Behind It"
Instagram/Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur
Virat Kohli's recent Instagram activity has sparked online debate.
He liked and then disliked a post by Avneet Kaur, causing confusion.
Fans expressed their surprise and questioned Kohli's actions online.
While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples out there, a recent social media activity of Virat Kohli has sparked a row of debate.

On April 30, Avneet Kaur shared a series of bold pictures on Instagram. In these pictures, she is seen wearing a green crop top with a printed wrap skirt.

However, what caught the attention of internet users was that Virat liked the post and then disliked it too. The activity was shared on his fan pages, where people started commenting with, "Kohli saab what is this behaviour?"

While someone else said, "Akaay beta papa ko phone do."

Virat has now reacted to the ongoing rumours, as he put up a story on his Instagram.

The story reads, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Instagram/Virat Kohli

Yesterday Virat had also taken to social media to wish Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

He captioned a lovely picture of the two, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma."

