<i>Param Sundari</i> Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor To Take Over Screens With Their Cross-Cultural Romance

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari released on August 12, 2025. The film marks their first collaboration on screen. Sidharth plays Param, a Punjabi boy, who falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer offers a glimpse of their love story that transcends geography, language and cultural backgrounds.

The 2 minutes and 40 seconds trailer begins with Param and Sundari flirting inside a church. Their initial interactions are playful and filled with references to Bollywood and regional films. However, things take a turn when Sundari accuses Param of playing with everyone's emotions. The drama unfolds as Param tries to convince Sundari and others of his genuine intentions.

In a pivotal scene, Sundari lashes out at Param and his friend, labeling them "arrogant, entitled, and prejudiced North Indians."

She takes the opportunity to educate them about South Indian cinema.

Watch the trailer here:



Talking about her character Sundari in the film, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too,” as quoted by India Today.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Aakash Dahiya and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 29, 2025.