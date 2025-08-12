John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Vir Das Call Out Supreme Court Order On Strays: "Dogs Are Delhiites"

The Supreme Court's August 11 order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR was followed by strong reactions from Bollywood celebrities. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to keep the animals in shelters, following rising cases of dog attacks and an alarming rabies toll.

Actor John Abraham sent an urgent appeal to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, urging a review of the Supreme Court order on the removal of Delhi's community dogs to shelters.

John Abraham's Plea To CJI BR Gavai

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, John Abraham wrote, "It has been widely reported that a recent judgment by the Division Bench comprising Hon'ble Justice JB Pardiwala and Hon'ble Justice R. Mahadevan has directed the removal of all stray dogs in Delhi from public spaces to shelters or far-off areas.

"I hope you will agree that these are not “strays” but community dogs—respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations.

"As someone who has worked in animal protection for decades, I wish to respectfully point out that this directive directly conflicts with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, formerly the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 and the Supreme Court's own judgements on the issue which have consistently upheld a methodical sterilisation programme, as recommended by World Health Organisation in 1990, as the only effective and scientific solution to address the community dog population. The ABC Rules prohibit the displacement of dogs, instead mandating their sterilisation, vaccination, and return to the very areas they inhabit.

"Where the ABC programme is implemented earnestly, it works. Jaipur has sterilised more than 70% of its dogs; Lucknow, 84%. Delhi can achieve the same. During sterilisation, dogs are vaccinated against rabies, and sterilisation results in calmer animals, fewer fights and bites, as they have no puppies to protect. Because community dogs are territorial, they also deter unsterilised, unvaccinated dogs from entering their areas.

"By contrast, displacement simply fails. Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in—leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks. I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015."

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor On Instagram

Celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have also taken a stand against the Supreme Court order, calling it a "death sentence for all dogs".

The Bawaal co-stars shared a similar note on their Instagram Stories, drawing attention to the issue.

Instagram/Varun Dhawan

A part of the write-up read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says -- take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces greet every morning."

Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

Vir Das's Plea

Actor-comedian Vir Das urged Delhiites to consider adopting an indie dog.

On the same day that the court directive was announced, Vir Das shared a note on Instagram, putting forward his plea.

He wrote, "If you're a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They're extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine."

The 46-year-old added, "I'm also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, and I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small; it all adds up."

Vir Das's post was accompanied by a picture of his pet indie dogs that the comedian adopted a few years ago.

The caption read, "Delhi. Do the right thing, please. A request from my indies, my family."

Sanya Malhotra's Instagram Story

Sanya Malhotra too joined the cause as she shared an Instagram story.

An excerpt from her story read, "But these aren't just 'stray dogs'. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent nightguards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city."

"Yes, there are problems - bites, safety concerns - but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment," read her story on Instagram.

Instagram/Sanya Malhotra

What Next For Stray Dogs, As Per The Supreme Court

Under the court's directions, civic authorities in Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, have been instructed to create a 5,000-capacity shelter for stray dogs, equipped with vaccination and sterilisation facilities, within six to eight weeks. CCTV monitoring is also to be implemented and a helpline number is to be launched for reporting dog bite cases.