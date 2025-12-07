How The Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Saga Played Out

Palash Muchhal has broken his silence on his delayed wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. In a statement shared on his Instagram Stories, the composer confirmed that the wedding has been called off.

The two were set to marry on November 23, but plans were halted after Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a medical emergency. Around the same time, Palash was hospitalised with viral symptoms and severe acidity, forcing the couple to indefinitely delay the celebration.

As fans react to the announcement, let us take a quick trip down memory lane and revisit their relationship journey:

Secret Dating

Smriti and Palash reportedly began dating in 2019, connecting across their different careers through shared passion, creativity, and dedication to their work. As time went by, their friendship bloomed into a romantic relationship. Despite keeping a relatively low public profile for several years, they would occasionally share glimpses of each other on social media.

Dating Confirmation

The couple's relationship gained official confirmation in July 2024 when they celebrated their anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the picture, they were seen cutting a cake and posing together.

The Proposal

Days after the Indian Women's Cricket Team's 2025 World Cup win, Palash proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The composer also did a tattoo reveal that showed Smriti's initials and jersey number imprinted on his hand.

Smriti also shared a video - which is no longer visible on her Instagram page - where she was seen proudly displaying her engagement ring. She was surrounded by her teammates as they danced to the Samjho Ho Hi Gaya song from Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Wedding Functions

The wedding celebrations for Smriti and Palash began on November 21 with the sangeet and haldi ceremonies, which were held at a resort in Sangli, Maharashtra. The couple was scheduled to get married in Smriti's hometown, surrounded by their closest friends and family. The wedding was postponed after Smriti's father's health scare.

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Call Off Their Wedding

Family members from both Smriti and Palash's sides initially reassured the public that the wedding was merely postponed and would happen soon. The speculation surrounding the couple's relationship grew when wedding-related posts were removed from Smriti's social media accounts.

However, Palash Muchhal shared a long note on his Instagram stories., confirming that he is no longer getting married to Smriti Mandhana.

He wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

He added, "While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

Now, they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

