After Calling Off Their Wedding, Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have officially called off their wedding, and the latest development confirming their separation is that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple, who were set to tie the knot on November 23, had initially postponed the ceremony after a series of health emergencies involving Smriti's father and Palash himself.

Soon after sharing their statements, both Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram, signalling a clear step towards moving on.

Notably, Palash still retains the video of his grand proposal to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai - the same venue where the Indian women's team lifted the 2025 World Cup trophy. Smriti, however, has deleted all engagement and wedding-related posts, including the proposal clip.

The days leading up to their scheduled wedding saw a dramatic turn of events. Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was hospitalised in Sangli after developing heart-attack-like symptoms, prompting the couple to put the celebrations on hold.

A day later, Palash, too, was admitted to hospital. Despite the family's attempts to maintain privacy, rumours soon circulated online, alleging that Palash had cheated on Smriti with a choreographer - claims the composer dismissed as baseless.

On Sunday, Palash took to Instagram Stories, sharing an emotional note that began, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship." He addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding him, adding, "It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

Smriti also issued a statement of her own, requesting privacy and closure.

Reaffirming her commitment to cricket, she continued, "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward."

