<i>The Boys</i> Final Season To Premiere In 2026, Trailer Teases A Major Reunion

The fifth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's satirical superhero series The Boys will premiere with its first two episodes on April 8, 2026. New episodes will release weekly until the series finale on May 20, according to Variety.

The announcement was made during The Boys panel at CCXP Brazil, where series creator Eric Kripke and cast members also unveiled the first teaser trailer. The clip offers fans a first look at the on-screen reunion of Supernatural alumni Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Ackles returns as Soldier Boy, while Padalecki's character remains undisclosed, though the teaser hints at a storyline involving both actors.

As per the official description for The Boys Season 5: "In the fifth and final season, it's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp'. Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen," according to Variety.

The teaser also features Butcher (Karl Urban) reuniting with Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty), and the rest of The Boys, following his abrupt departure at the end of Season 4. The reunion hints at a high-stakes battle as the team fights to prevent global catastrophe.

In addition to Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Padalecki, and Ackles, the final season also stars Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's best-selling comic book series of the same name, The Boys is created by showrunner Eric Kripke. Executive producers include Kripke, Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter, as reported by Variety.

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The series serves as the flagship of a growing universe at Amazon, which includes the spin-offs Gen V, the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the upcoming prequel Vought Rising led by Ackles, and a Mexico-set series currently in development.