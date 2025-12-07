The curtains are finally set to fall on the 19th season of Bigg Boss, one of India's most talked-about reality TV shows. After months of relentless drama, emotional turbulence, shifting loyalties and unforgettable moments, the competition will crown its winner tonight.

The journey that began on August 24 with 18 contestants and host Salman Khan has distilled into a nail-biting face-off between the final five.

Now, the spotlight is on the finalists: Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna.

Each has weathered nominations, survived intense tasks, and earned enough public support to secure a coveted spot in the finale.

Tonight's finale promises a blockbuster spectacle - high-energy performances, emotional retrospectives, and the traditional round of eliminations that will whittle the contenders down to one victorious housemate. The final announcement is expected to be dramatic, and viewers can anticipate a night filled with nostalgia, celebration and plenty of suspense.

Fans can watch the grand finale live on JioHotstar from 9 pm, while the televised broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

Here are the live updates of Bigg Boss 19 grand finale:

