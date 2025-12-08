Salman Khan Breaks Down Remembering Dharmendra On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Finale: "Don't Think There Is Anyone Better Than Dharam Ji"

Dharmendra had made many appearances on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss over the years. At the finale of Bigg Boss 19, when a video recapping old moments played, Salman Khan couldn't hold back his tears. An emotional Salman Khan remembered Dharmendra and spoke about what he meant to him.

After the video, a teary-eyed Salman Khan said, "We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharamji. The way he lived life was king-size. He gave us Sunny, Bobby, and Esha. Since the day he joined the industry, he only wanted to work. He did so many roles. My career graph... I have only followed Dharmji. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man's body. That charm stayed with him till the end. Love you, Dharamji. Will always miss you."

He added, "The main thing is he died on 24 November, which is my father's birthday, and tomorrow is his birthday as well as my mum's. If I'm feeling like this, imagine what Sunny and his family must be going through. Their prayer meet was held with such grace and honour. Everyone was crying, but there was decorum—a celebration of life. Hats off to Bobby and Sunny. Every funeral and prayer meeting should be conducted this beautifully."

Salman Khan was so close to Dharmendra that the veteran actor once wanted him to play his role in a biopic.

In a chat with Bollywood Life back in 2015, Dharmendra was asked to pick a name for his biopic.

"Salman Khan. I think he has a lot of characteristics which are very similar to mine. I think he will be able to portray me onscreen perfectly," Dharmendra had said back then.

On another occasion, Dharmendra praised Salman Khan as a "genuine" man. The veteran superstar said, "Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family's goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him; he's a wonderful person. He's genuine."

Salman Khan and Dharmendra worked together in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Salman Khan visited the ailing actor at the hospital and also paid a visit to the crematorium on November 24.