Avneet Kaur's Wimbledon Outfit Raises Eyebrows, Internet Calls It "Inappropriate"

Wimbledon is considered one of the greatest tennis tournaments in the world, and yet Avneet Kaur has grabbed all the attention this time.

Avneet Kaur was at Wimbledon to watch Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic emerge victorious in Monday's match against Australia's Alex de Minaur, and advance to the quarter finals of the Wimbledon tournament.

While the match was great, it was Avneet Kaur's miniskirt that became the talk of the town. Wimbledon has a traditional dress code that emphasises elegance and respect for the sport. While tennis players are expected to wear all-white, celebrities attend the event in smart, formal attire - which is typically the dress code.

Avneet Kaur chose to wear a low-rise white mini skirt with a matching white top. Some on social media found the outfit "inappropriate" for Wimbledon 2025. Reacting to Avneet's outfit choice, a Redditor on Bollywood Gossip Hub, aka Bolly Blinds N Gossip began a discussion. While some called the outfit "too revealing", others called it not so "Wimbledon appropriate".

"Am I being a hater for saying this outfit doesn't feel Wimbledon appropriate?" a person said. Another person commented, "Not appropriate for a classy event".

Another Redittor said, "I have been there five times and no one dresses like her. This somehow looks very inappropriate for the event."

"If you're coming there, just learn some facts about it and dress appropriately. This is actually embarrassing. No hate to any of them who are attending the Grand Slam. But tennis is not like other sports," one Redditor commented.

Someone also joked, "Anushka, why you gotta be so personal?"

In case you missed it, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the same Wimbledon match as Avneet. Cricketer Virat Kohli had liked one of Avneet's Instagram post in April 2025 which he unliked in a few seconds. However, the quick moment sent the internet into an online frenzy. Days later, the 36-year-old cricketer called it an "algorithm glitch" in May, which added fire to the fire.