Sara Tendulkar Attends Wimbledon Finals In Style With Parents, Sachin And Anjali Tendulkar

Trust Sara Tendulkar to ace it with grace on and off the tennis court. The diva recently attended the Wimbledon finals in London with her parents, Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar picked a simple green dress for the special occasion. Her well-coordinated style sensibilities gave us every reason to take notes from the fashion connoisseur.

Sara Tendulkar wore a sleeveless, fitted green dress that extended just below her knees. The dress had a simple and elegant design with a smooth fabric that gave it a sleek appearance. She teamed her outfit with a pair of flat sandals and a handheld fan with a design featuring leaf patterns on a white background.

She accessorised her dress with a gold and silver bracelet stack, a layered necklace, diamond studs and tinted sunglasses. She also carried a beige tote bag with the brand name "LOEWE" printed on it, which also had decorative elements attached to it along the edges.

For an elevated glam game, Sara opted for a no-makeup makeup look with well defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow and a hint of blush on her cheeks. She wore a muted yet elegant lipstick that added a touch of colour to her lips. Her hair was styled in a straight and sleek manner with a healthy shine that framed her face gracefully.

Meanwhile, Sara's father and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar looked dapper in a navy blue suit and a tie with circular motifs. He paired the formal wear with subtle statement pieces, including blue gladiator-style sunglasses.

Sara's mother Anjali Tendulkar wore a blue dress to Wimbledon 2025. She styled it with a long necklace, tinted sunglasses, a brown strap watch and flat sandals.

The Tendulkar family definitely knows how to widen their style trajectory.