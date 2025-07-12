Like Mother, Like Daughter: Neena And Masaba Gupta Grace Wimbledon In White East Meets West Looks

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and timeless sarees go hand-in-hand. She, alongside her designer daughter, Masaba Gupta, has etched a special place in the fashion columns with their sartorial choices. Recently, as the mother-daughter duo graced the hallowed courts of Wimbledon, they left the internet ablaze with their power dressing. Neena, who has been shattering boundaries with her alternative dressing sense, picked a floral Sanganeri saree, which wowed the fashionistas.

Taking Indian styles to the global arena, the 66-year-old's nine wonder of elegance featured traditional hand-block floral prints on the graceful white fabric. A sleek border in the shades of green and the comfortable cotton fabric made her choice revolutionary. She teamed it with a white halter-neck blouse adorned with a statement brooch.

Neena Gupta yet again proved that fashion is bound to no limit or age, ditched any heavy accessories for her look and left her saree to do the talking. She chose an exquisite pair of white stud earrings and tinted sunglasses.

Flaunting her signature style, the Metro In Dino star went for minimal makeup. Defined eyebrows and peachy nude shades on her lips exuded charm, while a messy bun hairdo completed her look for the day. Altogether, she looked no less luminous at one of the world's most prestigious sporting stages.

On the other hand, for the high-profile tennis tournament, Masaba Gupta was seen all dressed up in a dazzling ensemble. She wore a white-hued tennis dress layered with a stylish jacket to add a sense of sophistication to her look. The full-sleeved, front-zip fashion element was adorned with two artistically customised ox brooches that speak highly about the killer combination.

A long pearl neckpiece, reflecting the acclaimed fashion designer's personal style, further accentuated her look. She teamed it with a pair of round frame sunglasses and carried a sleek sling bag.

Coming to her makeup, Masaba kept it nude and subtle. She opted for a rich-toned foundation base alongside a dollop of blush on her cheeks to give a fresh look. A brown-shaded liner neatly outlined her rosy pink lips, while defined brows added stars to her face.

She left her hair side-parted and open at the beginning of the day. But leaving her fans gushing over her choice for comfort, Masaba later tied her tresses in a messy bun.

Neena and Masaba Gupta's style game under the London summer sky is the perfect blend of culture and contemporary.

