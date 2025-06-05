Neena Gupta Turns 66 In A Biscuit Bra And White Kaftan By Daughter Masaba

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Veteran actress Neena Gupta celebrated her 66th birthday with a stylish Instagram post. Her daughter, Masaba Gupta, designed the outfit. Fans praised the post for challenging age-related fashion norms with a modern aesthetic.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has never shied away from making bold choices - whether in her professional career or personal style. And she is turning the heat up in the latest post by her daughter Masaba Gupta.

On the occasion of Neena's 66th birthday, Masaba shared a post in which the Badhaai Ho actress is seen draped in a flowing white 'Rann Kaftan' and the now-viral 'Biscuit Bra'—both designed by her daughter Masaba Gupta under the House of Masaba label. She has always been a great cheerleader for her daughter's designs as well as acting career.

The Instagram post, shared jointly by House of Masaba and Neena Gupta, quickly became a hit with the fans with many calling it a "stunning look" and others saying that this look may "change the narrative of how women style themselves at any age."

The outfit's striking silhouette was brought together by the Kaftan's minimalist elegance and elevated by the gold charms that adorned both the bra and the neckline. These are called the "house of charms." The look was completed with House of Masaba's signature "Pearlwind Earrings" in an 18-carat gold finish.

Her makeup and hair were kept minimal allowing the ensemble to take center stage. The slicked-back hair and bold brows along with a dewy base and nude lips, complemented the outfit perfectly.

Always a big cheerleader of Masaba's prowess as a designer, this collab between mother and daughter adds an emotional depth to the post.