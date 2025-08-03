Here's What Masaba Gupta Ate For Weight Loss After Her Daughters Birth

Masaba Gupta wears many hats – fashion designer, actress, wife, and now a proud mom. She and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their daughter, Matara, in October last year. Despite her packed schedule, Masaba managed to shed those extra kilos within just a few months. Curious how she did it? The answer lies in her diet. In an Instagram post, Masaba shared a bunch of snaps showing what she ate during her postpartum phase. The photos featured dishes like oats, fish, scrambled eggs, Greek yoghurt with fruits and a chicken wrap.

In her caption, Masaba Gupta described her weight loss diet in detail. She wrote, “#masabaswearsby is back - all I eat in a day ..6 sweet months postpartum. 1) oats soaked in almond milk with date powder & berries! 2) grilled basil fish with a ton of stir fried veggies. 3)working lunches are almost always something grilled with a side of a honey balsamic vinaigrette( seeds for crunch!)”

She added, “4) scrambled eggs with Hari mirch 5)Greek Yoghurt with berries, mango and more crunch. Pumpkin,sesame & sunflowers seeds. 6) bored of dinner ? - boiled eggs with peanut butter toast. 7) Beetroot & Chicken wrap 8) some more oats, this time with diced figs. All yummy. Kinda sorta healthy but this is all a mama can do!”

Masaba Gupta isn't just committed to clean eating – she is equally dedicated to staying active. Not too long ago, she dropped a dose of workout motivation on social media. The video, shared on her Instagram Stories, showcased her love for fitness with a powerful single-arm kettlebell session. Known for its dynamic nature, the move activates multiple muscle groups, builds explosive strength, sharpens grip, and boosts core stability and overall conditioning.

In her caption, Masaba shared a candid update: "Slowly moving to 10kg clean with 10 kgs to shed. Coach Poorv ignoring my weight loss request."

We are inspired by Masaba Gupta's commitment to fitness. Aren't you?

