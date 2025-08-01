Triptii Dimri's Wardrobe For <i>Dhadak 2</i> Promotions Is Chic And Unstoppable

Triptii Dimri has been busy promoting her latest movie, Dhadak 2, with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Leading up to the film's release in theatres today, the actress served numerous fashion looks. We've been following her movie promotion outfits ever since she started her journey and every new ensemble impressed us more than the rest. For day outings or formal events, Triptii Dimri had it all packed in a punch under a roof.

For her latest Dhadak 2 promotion look, Triptii Dimri wore an all-denim dress with a matching jacket. It came with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. The denim fabric featured visible white topstitching along the seams, giving it a structured and detailed appearance.

The top of the outfit included a collared neckline, which had embroidered detailing. The actress paired the dress with tiny hoop earrings, black sunglasses and navy-blue embellished heels.

For another event, Triptii Dimri picked a black blazer and a checkered dress from the shelves of Milan-based clothing label Antonio Marras. The outfit comprised a long, tailored coat in black, a matching skirt and a white top underneath.

The blazer came with puff sleeves, structured shoulders, sharp lapels and a sculpted waistline. It had a minimalist design with a straight, fitted silhouette that extended below her waist.

The crisp white blouse underneath had a large, elaborate bow tied at the neckline. The upper section of the two-tiered skirt featured a pencil-style fit in a grey-toned plaid, while the lower section flared into a frill in a plaid pattern.

Before this, Triptii Dimri stunned in an all-ivory blazer and flared pants for the Dhadak 2 trailer launch. The V-neckline blazer included details like lapel collars, padded shoulders and full sleeves. The buttons at the centre and flap pockets on either side of her waist added some functionality to her outfit.

The actress paired the blazer with loose-fitted pants that came in pleats. The voluminous fabric cascaded in length, skimming the floor dramatically. Her outfit screamed corpcore chic from a mile away.

Which one is your favourite look of Triptii Dimri from Dhadak 2 promotions?