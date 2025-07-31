Pooja Batra In A Black Monokini Will Wash Away Your Monsoon Greys

Pooja Batra is a trendsetter. From traditional outfits to chic silhouettes, her wardrobe brims with versatile options. The actress, also a globetrotter, often drops travel-appropriate style pictures on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Pooja Batra raised the temperature in a black monokini. The outfit not only beat the monsoon blues but also dished out tropical-wear inspiration.

"Going under the rainfall in the rain has its own splash of life and dash of nitrogen," the actress captioned the post.

Pooja Batra seamlessly blended glamour and confidence in a black swimsuit that came with a scoop neckline and thin spaghetti straps. The mid-section of the swimsuit featured mesh panels, creating a subtle, textured detail in contrast to the solid fabric of the bust and bottom portions.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen bathing under a natural waterfall. She left her hair open in all its brunette glory. Keeping her makeup minimal, she showcased her radiant skin and pink lips.

The second-to-last image in her album showed Pooja Batra sitting on a cliff. In this picture, the star had a jacket tied around her waist. She wore black sports shoes to complete the look.

Pooja Batra is an Indian actress, model, and former beauty pageant titleholder. She was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993 and represented India at Miss International 1993.

Pooja made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1997 film Virasat. She went on to star in over twenty films, including Bhai (1997), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001, and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005).

The actress also starred in American television series such as Lethal Weapon, Timeless, S.W.A.T., The Rookie and SEAL Team.