Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Gives A Masterclass On Staying Fit At 61 Without Quitting Chole Bhature

For many Indians, the first brush with cooking on television came through Sanjeev Kapoor. Long before recipe videos flooded social media, his calm presence on Khana Khazana made food feel exciting and achievable for every home cook. Decades later, while he has grown into a global culinary figure, what stands out is his love for the simplest of pleasures. His comfort food? A plate of piping hot chole bhature.

What makes Chef Sanjeev remarkable is that even in his 60s, when most people worry about avoiding fried and heavy meals, he doesn't think the same way. Instead, he has mastered a philosophy of balance, where food is to be enjoyed and fitness is achieved through mindful living rather than rigid diets.

Food Is Joy, Not Numbers

For Sanjeev Kapoor, food isn't just fuel, but it's tied to emotions, nostalgia, and togetherness. He doesn't believe in demonising any dish. "In fact, while in New Delhi, I couldn't resist eating chole bhature, gol gappe, and Bengali sweets before coming to the event," the chef tells HT Lifestyle during an event. His philosophy is simple: no food should be labelled the villain.

Portion Control Over Prohibition

Instead of avoiding his favourites, the celebrity chef focuses on eating in moderation. "Savour, don't stuff," he says. A small plate of chole bhature satisfies his craving, but he ensures the next meal is lighter, like a soup or grilled vegetables.

Sanjeev Kapoor also swears by eating fresh, seasonal produce. Not only does it taste better, but it's more nutritious and easier to digest. He further enjoys local delicacies wherever he travels and makes eating food an experience rather than a restriction.

Fitness Beyond The Gym

Unlike many who rely on heavy workouts, Sanjeev Kapoor's activity comes from his lifestyle, including long walks, constant movement in the kitchen, travelling, and engaging with people. His daily step count, tracked on his phone, reflects his naturally active routine.

Sleep And Mindfulness Matter

Alongside food, the celebrity chef stresses the importance of restful sleep. Good-quality rest, he believes, recharges both body and mind. "A peaceful and comforting sleep is not only good for your mental health, but also keeps you physically fit and active," explains Sanjeev Kapoor.

In an era of strict diet plans and fitness fads, Sanjeev Kapoor's approach feels refreshingly real. At 61, with energy and enthusiasm still intact, he is living proof that you can love your chole bhature and still stay fit.

