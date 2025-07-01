Mouni Roy's Simple Green Saree Was Made To Set Elegant Ethnic Fashion Goals

Every desi fashion lover has a soft spot for sarees. From breezy printed drapes to heavy-duty Banarasi numbers, the six-yard wonder comes in ample varieties. Just like all Indian fashion icons, actress Mouni Roy also has a charming collection of sarees in her wardrobe. To set the monsoon mood right, the diva picked a forest green saree for her latest photoshoot. The fashionista shared a couple of photos wearing the drape in an Instagram post.

The simple six-yard number came with a light brown pallu which was draped over her left shoulder. Mouni teamed the sophisticated silhouette with a matching, sleeveless blouse. The bralette-style fashion piece featured a deep front and back neckline for that added drama. The actress ditched all accessories to let her saree take centre stage.

Minimal glam beauty strokes, including defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and a dash of highlighter framed her face wonderfully. A glossy peach-tinted lip colour complemented her overall soft glam aesthetic. The wavy tresses, which were left open were parted in the middle and complemented the look perfectly.

Mouni Roy's love for sarees is no secret. Earlier, the actress hit us with a fresh dose of six-yard magic by donning a gold saree from the label Baeli by Anu. The saree was crafted from muted gold organza fabric and came with solid gold borders that gave that old-world charm without feeling too heavy. The drape was kept classic and neat, pleated perfectly at the waist and loose over the shoulder.

Though, the real show-stealer was the blouse. The deep-cut, sleeveless number was drenched in champagne-toned thread embroidery.

Mouni kept her accessories minimal, the diva opted for a pair of heavy-duty gold and green earrings. Read the full story here.