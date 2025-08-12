A London Clinic Claims To Remove All Microplastics From Your Body For Rs 13 Lakh

From the depths of the Mariana Trench to the snow atop Mount Everest, microplastics are everywhere. They have been found in our food, from beer to honey, and the human body is no exception. Researchers have detected them in ovaries and follicular fluid, semen, brain tissue, testicles, breast milk, human stool, and even the placenta.

Yes, it is everywhere. And frankly, it's exhausting.

If you're wondering what these synthetic plastic particles (smaller than 5 millimetres) can do to your body, here's another exhausting list. These tiny particles can enter through oral intake, inhalation, and even skin contact. An average person consumes around 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles every year.

Once inside, they're not passive passengers. They've been linked to oxidative stress, DNA damage, and organ dysfunction. Documented effects include cardiovascular disease (people with plastic-contaminated arterial plaques have a 4.5 times higher risk of heart attacks and strokes), cognitive decline, metabolic disorders, immune system disruption, neurotoxicity, and reproductive toxicity. And this is only part of the damage they're suspected to cause.

But now, a London-based clinic claims it can help you clean your blood of microplastics, for Rs 13.5 lakh.

The Elite Detox

This clinic has already found its audience in the rich and hoity-toity clientele of London (as only they can afford this, duh), including actor Orlando Bloom. The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently posted on Instagram about undergoing the procedure, sharing a photo of himself hooked up to a machine said to remove microplastics from the blood. He called it the "newest way" to flush these contaminants from the body.

Yael Cohen, a South African-Canadian activist is the founder of the clinic, who also works with a cancer foundation.

She says that for 15 years she stood and will continue to stand alongside those fighting cancer, "That journey taught me so much about prevention, resilience, and the unseen battles our bodies fight every day. One of the biggest? Microplastics and forever chemicals - toxins we inhale, ingest, and absorb daily, yet have no natural way of removing."

"We filter our air. We filter our water. Now, for the first time, we can filter our blood. The Clari procedure, a CE Mark-approved medical treatment, does exactly that-removing microplastics, PFAS, and other harmful substances in just two hours, no downtime. This isn't a trend. It's not a quick fix. It's subtractive medicine -- the idea that sometimes, the best way to heal is to take away what shouldn't be there. I tested it myself, and the results? A 90% reduction in microplastics after just one session," she adds in the caption.

According to her, "We can't control every toxin we're exposed to, but we can take action. I'm sharing this because I believe we deserve better answers-and better health. Let's start there."

According to Cohen, she took the treatment herself, and saw a dip in her 'microplastic levels'.

The Clari Procedure

The treatment is known as 'Clari Procedure' and targets your blood plasma - the carrier fluid that transports harmful substances like microplastics and so-called forever chemicals.

During the process, your plasma is gently separated from your red and white blood cells through a method called apheresis (a medical procedure where a machine separates specific components from whole blood, returning the rest to the donor or patient).

The plasma is then passed through that machine and it captures and removes damaging substances such as microplastics, forever chemicals, and inflammatory proteins. Unlike Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), nothing is added to your plasma, ensuring that it retains its natural immune balance, electrolytes, clotting factors, and cell signalling properties. Once cleaned, your plasma is recombined with your blood cells and returned to your body.

The clinic describes it as a way to keep all of your blood's essential components intact while removing the "bad stuff" that has been quietly accumulating over years.

The treatment lasts about two hours, with a nurse present throughout and a doctor checking in periodically. Both arms are in use, so activities are limited, but you can still watch TV, read, or simply rest.

The clinic says the process feels similar to getting an IV infusion and should not cause discomfort. The clinic even encourages you to bring an iPad, laptop, or a friend for company - snacks, drinks, and blankets are provided.

There's No Science Backing The Treatment

Now, while the idea of purging microplastics from your blood is tempting, especially with growing evidence of their health risks, the cost is steep and the long-term effectiveness of such treatments is still not widely studied.

The underlying technology - apheresis - is well-established in medical treatments for certain autoimmune and blood disorders. However, specific peer-reviewed research proving that this method can effectively remove microplastics from the human body and improve health outcomes is currently limited. While the concept is plausible in theory, scientists say much more independent, large-scale research is needed before such treatments can be considered evidence-based rather than experimental.

For now, Clari remains a luxury option - a blend of cutting-edge science, wellness culture, and celebrity influence. Without robust scientific evidence, it sits somewhere between hopeful innovation and expensive experiment. Whether it's the future of detox or just the latest status symbol, time (and more research) will tell.