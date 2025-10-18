Dhanteras 2025: Auspicious Timings For Gold-Silver Purchase, Worship, And Yam Deep Lighting

Dhanteras is a festival, celebrated with reverence and joy. It marks the beginning of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on October 18th. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped on this day.

Dhanteras Timing:

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin on October 18 at 12:18 pm and will end on October 19 at 1:51 pm.

The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 5:48 pm and end at 8:19 pm.

The Vrishabha Kaal will begin at 7:15 pm and end at 9:11 pm.

The worship timing will be between 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm.

The auspicious timings for making the purchase will be from 12:18 PM to 06: 24 AM October 19.

Auspicious times for buying gold and silver, worshipping, and lighting the Yam Deep

There will be three main auspicious times for buying gold and silver on Dhanteras-the first is from 8:50 am to 10:33 am, the second is from 11:43 am to 12:28 pm, and the third is from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm.

According to Choghadiya Muhurta, the favorable times for buying are as follows:

Shubh Kaal: 7:49 am to 9:15 am

Labh/Progress Kaal: 1:32 pm to 2:57 pm

Amrit Kaal: 2:57 pm to 4:23 pm

Char Kaal: 12:06 pm to 1:32 pm

Best time for worship:

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Dhanteras worship will be from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm. During this time, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari in a proper manner brings happiness, prosperity, and good health.

On the evening of Dhanteras, there is a tradition of lighting a four-faced lamp for Yamraj at the main entrance of the house, which is called Yam Deep or Deepdan. This tradition is performed for the happiness, peace, and healthy life of the family.

The auspicious time to light the Yam Deep will be from 5:48 to 7:04 pm, which will last for 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Dhanteras holds special religious and spiritual significance in India. People decorate their homes with lamps, rangoli, flowers, and decorative items. By lighting lamps with devotion, they pray to God for happiness, health, and prosperity.

Buying new clothes, gold, silver, and household items on this day is considered auspicious, leading to a lot of activity in the markets. It is believed that purchases made on this day bring good fortune.

During the churning of the ocean, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity,emerged from the Kshir Sagar. For this reason, this day is considered extremely auspicious and revered.

Dhanteras is not just a festival but it is also an occasion to wish for health, prosperity and happiness, which fills positive energy in people's lives.