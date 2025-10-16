Dhanteras 2025 Bike Buying Checklist: Must-Do PDI Before Taking Delivery

India's festive season is in full swing, and with Dhanteras around the corner, many are eyeing new bike purchases. To tap into the celebratory spirit, two-wheeler brands are offering exciting discounts and benefits across popular models. While these festive deals make ownership more affordable, it's crucial to perform a thorough Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) before riding home. Here are the key PDI checks every buyer should follow.

Exterior Condition And Body Check

When checking your new bike, look for any scratches or dents on the body. Make sure the mirrors and handlebar parts are tight and not damaged. Also, check that the number plate is clean, easy to see, and properly attached.

Suspension And Wheel Check

Check the wheels and rims for any cracks or bends. Make sure the tyres have proper air pressure and enough tread for safe riding. Also, inspect the suspension for oil leaks and confirm that the shock absorbers are firmly in place and as per the standard.

Fuel System And Fluid Check

Inspect the engine oil, brake fluid, and coolant levels are correct and there are no signs of leakage. Also, inspect the fuel tank to ensure it's properly sealed, free from rust, and doesn't emit any unusual smell. Make sure that the fluids used are as per the motorcycle's guidelines and standard usage level.

Thorough Alignment Check

Make sure to take your ideal riding position and inspect that the handlebars, seats and other components are well aligned. In case of a misalignment, ask the dealership to fix the issue or allot a different unit of the chosen motorcycle.

Documents And Verification

Verify that the engine and chassis numbers on your bike match the ones listed in your registration documents. Cross-check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for accuracy to avoid any future legal or ownership hassles. Keep all important papers, like insurance, invoices, and ID proofs, neatly organised and easily accessible when needed.

Mechanical Parts

Before taking your new motorcycle home, check that the brakes work properly with enough pedal travel. The clutch and throttle should feel smooth and respond quickly. Also, make sure the steering moves freely without stiffness or extra effort. Align the brake stiffness and suspension travel as per your requirements.

Electrical Components Check

Make sure all lights, indicators, and the horn are working properly. Check the instrument cluster for any dead pixels, warning lights, or display errors, and confirm that the fuel gauge shows accurate readings.

Connectivity Features

As modern motorcycles are coming up with connectivity features, one must check if their device is able to connect to their vehicle's interface without much hassle. Learn to access the connectivity features from your dealer before riding your motorcycle home.