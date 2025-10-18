Happy Dhanteras 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Dhanteras is a festival celebrated with a lot of reverence and gaiety in India. This year Dhanteras is being celebrated on October 18.

Dhanteras holds special religious and spiritual significance in India. People decorate their homes with lamps, rangoli, flowers, and decorative items. By lighting lamps with devotion, they pray to God for happiness, health, and prosperity.

The word 'Dhan' in Hindi refers to wealth. On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronics to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, symbols of wealth and prosperity, into their homes. It's believed that making significant purchases on Dhanteras brings good luck and prosperity.

On the evening of Dhanteras, there is a tradition of lighting a four-faced lamp for Yamraj at the main entrance of the house, which is called Yam Deep or Deepdan. This tradition is performed for the happiness, peace, and healthy life of the family.

Here are a few wishes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses that you can share with your family members and friends on Diwali.

--May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali!

--May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT!

--On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

--Deepak ki tarah har pal jhilmilati rahe aapki zindagi... roshan rahe, aabad rahe, yahi hai hamari dua aapke liye...!

--Let the celebration of this Diwali bring endless joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements! Happy Diwali!

--As we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, may this Choti Diwali be a joyous start to an amazing year ahead

--From your favourite sweets to news clothes, to light and smiles everywhere, make this Diwali extra special by forgetting all your worries and celebrating with your loved ones. Happy Diwali!

--Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

--This Diwali, may your home be filled with good vibes, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali

--A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love bless you this year. May all your troubles burn away with the candles and you have a fantastic year ahead!

--May Lord Kubera be always around you, showering his blessings. Happy Dhanteras 2023.

--I hope this festival of Dhanteras brings good fortune, wealth and prosperity to your life.

--May Goddess Lakshmi always be in your heart and help you remain happy and healthy. Wishing you all the good things in life.

--Praying that the festival of Dhanteras fills your life with unlimited happiness, peace and success.

--May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with her blessings, happiness, wealth and success. Wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2023.

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we hope that Goddess Lakshmi blesses you with health, wealth and unending prosperity.