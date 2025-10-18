Dry Day On Dhanteras And Diwali? Check When Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed

The festive season has officially begun with Dhanteras today. Now, the question that is on everyone's mind is – is it a dry day? Some are also eager to know whether liquor shops will remain open on Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Liquor shops will remain open on Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj. However, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, have declared Diwali a dry day.

The sale of liquor is strictly banned on dry days in all licensed outlets, including both government and private license holders. On dry days, restaurants and hotels are also allowed to serve alcohol.

With the festive season in full swing, the Excise Department has stepped up monitoring to ensure compliance with alcohol regulations. Authorities have issued warnings against drinking alcohol in public places or near liquor shops.

Drinking in open spaces could lead to fines and even legal prosecution on dry days.

The move follows earlier alcohol prohibitions in October. Liquor shops were closed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh on October 1, to mark Ram Navami and on October 2 due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

Similarly, on October 7, the Yogi Adityanath government declared a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. In Punjab, liquor and meat shops along procession routes were closed on October 6 and 7 in some districts of Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

The authorities have also announced dry days in November and December, during which liquor shops will remain closed.

In November, liquor sales will be prohibited on Kartiki Ekadashi on November 1, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on November 24, across various states. In December, dry day will be observed on December 25 due to Christmas in many regions.