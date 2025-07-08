Liquor Shops On Kanwar Yatra Route To Be Covered With Curtains

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to cover almost 28 liquor shops situated on highways and roads used by Kanwar devotees during their pilgrimage in the auspicious month of Shravan, an official said on Monday.

"The shops, along with their signboards, will be covered with curtains. There is no plan to shut them," Haridwar District Excise Officer Kailash Chandra Binjola told IANS.

He said arrangements were being made to cover the shops with curtains so that religious sentiments of devotees are not hurt and the pilgrimage is conducted peacefully.

"Initial surveys have shown that there are about 28 such shops which fall on the route taken by Kanwariyas. These will be covered before the start of the pilgrimage," he said.

He warned that notices will be issued to shop owners if they fail to comply with the instructions.

The curbs on liquor shops will be in addition to instructions issued by the administration to dhabas and hotels along the Kanwariyas' route to mandatorily display names of owners, food licences, menu and rate lists.

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and also directed officials to ensure a clean, safe and secure pilgrimage for the Kanwariyas.

A host of decisions were taken up at the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dhami, including the launch of Uttarakhand Kanwar Seva App for public convenience, display of mandatory food licences, and a clampdown on fake and misleading news, among others.

Chief Minister Dhami instructed officials to make preparations on an abundant level, the experience and expertise of which could then be utilised in organising the next Kumbh Mela in the state.

The state administration is set to pull out all stops for ensuring a green and clean Kanwar Yatra along the route and to facilitate this, mobile toilets, water, and special vehicles for waste disposal will be deployed every 1-2 km within a 30 km radius of Haridwar, Roorkee, Rishikesh, and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure the availability of health centres, ambulances, and medical staff at every 5 kms.

Officials have also been directed to develop the Uttarakhand Kanwar Seva App, which will provide all details to the Kanwariyas.

The Chief Minister also stated that dhabas and hotels along the travel route must comply with safety standards and mandatorily display food licences.

"It must be ensured that travel regulations and cleanliness are fully adhered to. During this period, traffic should be monitored with the help of drones and AI technology," he said.

The authorities have also been advised to track social media and take strict action against anyone found spreading misleading news during the Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage on foot undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees who fetch holy water from the Ganga during the auspicious month of Shravan. This holy water is then offered to Lord Shiva by the devotees at their native places.

