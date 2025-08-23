"Honour Of My Life": Sergio Gor As Trump Names Him India Ambassador

White House personnel director Sergio Gor on Saturday said he was "beyond grateful" to President Donald Trump for nominating him as the US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Taking to his official X account, Mr Gor, 38, said it will be the "honour of my life to represent the United States".

"Beyond grateful to Donald Trump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to be his next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration! Our White House has achieved historic results in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be the honour of my life to represent the United States," he said.

Born in Uzbekistan when it was still in the Soviet Union, Mr Gor moved to Malta as a child. He attended university in the US and became active in Republican Party politics.

He first worked with Senator Rand Paul, then as a fundraiser and book publisher for Mr Trump. He was also an amateur wedding DJ.

Donald Trump On Sergio Gor

Donald Trump announced that he has nominated his "great friend" Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India in a social media post. He said Mr Gor "has been at my side for many years".

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time - Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation," Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He said Mr Sergio worked on his "historic" presidential campaigns and published his "best-selling books".

"Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," Mr Trump wrote.

US Vice President JD Vance said Mr Gor is a "great guy" and will "make a fantastic ambassador" to India.

"So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio's hard work. I'm grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role," he wrote on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also endorsed Mr Gor, saying he would be an "excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world."

The nomination comes amid Mr Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India, including 25 per cent as a penalty for buying Russian oil.