All IndiGo Domestic Flights Out Of Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight Amid Chaos

All IndiGo domestic flights departing Delhi have been cancelled till midnight, the airport said in a brief post on X Friday morning. However, almost simultaneously, sources within the national aviation regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, told NDTV flights had only been cancelled till 3 pm.

The cancellations come a day after the DGCA red-flagged the lack of IndiGo ground staff at Delhi's Terminal 1 to deal with the surge in stranded and irate passengers.

Either way, the conflicting information - which will further confuse tens of thousands of passengers already worried over extended delays and soaring travel costs - underline the chaos that has surrounded flight operations at IndiGo, India's largest airline, over the past four days.

As many as 550 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone - the most ever by IndiGo, an airline that prides itself on its punctuality, in a single day - across multiple airports, including Delhi.

The airline has already cancelled over 500 flights today, including the now-scrapped Delhi-outbound services. And IndiGo also cancelled over 200 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cancelled IndiGo flights have left tens of thousands of people stranded.

Overall, nearly 1,300 flights have been cancelled so far, and there is no sign things will improve in the short term; IndiGo has already warned of disruptions till December 8 at least.

IndiGo admitted Wednesday it had misjudged the number of pilots needed under new FDTL, or Flight Duty Time Limitations, rules that mandate increased rest periods (from 36 to 48 hours in a seven-day period) and reducing the number of consecutive hours a pilot can be on duty.

The first phase of these regulations kicked in on July 1 and the second on November 1.

The cumulative effect meant, quite simply, that IndiGo did not have the pilots or crew to operate hundreds of flights; those listed as 'on duty' in earlier rosters were not allowed to fly.

The sheer size of the airline's operations - in normal conditions it runs over 2,200 domestic and international flights daily - and a large number of overnight services has added to the chaos.

The new FDTL rules also cap night-time flights.

The airline has sought an exemption from these rules till February 10, 2026, to give it time to hire more pilots and crew, and stabilise its operations. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has warned staff (and customers) restoring services and pre-chaos levels of punctuality "will not be easy".