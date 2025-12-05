IndiGo Apologises After 2 Days Of Widespread Disruption Over Staff Shortage

IndiGo on Thursday issued a "heartfelt apology" to customers and industry stakeholders after widespread disruptions across its network and operations over the past two days, and said the airline "remains focussed on streamlining its operations at the earliest."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, which is substantially higher than normal. Passengers across multiple airports on Thursday voiced strong frustration as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained severely disrupted, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options.

"We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy," IndiGo said in a statement posted on X.

IndiGo said it is keeping passengers informed about any changes to their flight schedules and advised travellers to check the latest status before heading to the airport.

"We continue to keep our customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html," the airline said.

"IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest," the airline said in the statement.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also severely disrupted on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled a total of 150 flights, including 75 departures and 75 arrivals, spanning both domestic and international routes since morning, confirmed Delhi Airport.

IndiGo, one of India's largest and fastest-growing airlines, operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft and runs more than 2,300 flights daily. The carrier connects 90+ domestic and 45+ international destinations.

In 2024, it inducted 58 aircraft and served over 118 million passengers in FY25. IndiGo was recently named the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

