RBI Slashes Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%, Loans To Get Cheaper

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed its repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.5% to 5.25%, the central bank's governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this morning.

The decision was taken unanimously after a three-day meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is held every two months to draw up the central bank's financial strategy. It weighed record low inflation against a falling rupee that hit its lowest yesterday.

The MPC had earlier reduced the key lending rate in June from 6% to 5.5% in view of a softening inflation.

A cut in the repo rate is expected to translate into lesser loan EMIs for retail borrowers.

2025 Wrap

In the last month of 2025, Malhotra said the year saw robust growth and benign inflation despite continuing challenges arising from geopolitical and trade uncertainties. The RBI's stance remains neutral, and it approaches the new year with new hope, vigour and determination, he added.

Inflation and growth

The RBI expects retail inflation to be softer than its earlier projection, with underlying inflation pressures being lower than the headline estimates. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, or retail inflation, has been projected downwards at 2% for FY2025-26.

It has also upped its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for the current financial year to 7.3% from its earlier estimate of 6.8%. The GDP forecast for the current quarter (Q3, October-December) is also higher at 6.7% than the earlier 6.4%.

The growth-inflation balance continues to provide policy space, said Malhotra.

Major Decisions

Besides the repo rate, the MPC also adjusted the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) to 5% and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) to 5.5%.

A decision has also been taken to buy bonds worth Rs 1 lakh crore via Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions.