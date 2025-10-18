Priyanka Chopra Gives Her Skin The Much-Needed Care After Covering "Three Continents Within Five Days"

Global star Priyanka Chopra has been travelling constantly over the past few days due to her personal and professional commitments. From sleeping on the plane to being constantly on the run, PeeCee has managed to cover three continents within just five days.

Travelling so much tends to take a massive toll on one's skin. Giving her skin a much-needed break, Priyanka decided to treat herself to some red-light therapy.

Red light therapy is a skincare treatment that helps the skin by stimulating cellular energy and biochemical processes. This promotes healing, collagen production, and reduces inflammation, leading to healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

Posting a photo of the therapy on the Stories section of Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Three continents in five days!! My skin needs some help (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra shares how she takes care of her skin. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Enjoying some more skincare, the Barfi actor shared another picture with a black mask on her face, along with a goofy expression.

The black peel-off facial mask is applied directly to the skin and is peeled off once it dries. These types of masks are used to remove dead skin cells, impurities, and excess oil from the surface of the skin.

Peel-off masks are typically used for deep cleansing, unclogging pores, and improving skin texture, helping your skin feel smoother and refreshed.

Priyanka Chopra proves that it is important to take care of your skin, whether by home remedies or specialised treatments, especially after extensive travel.