"My <i>Desi</i> Girl": Nick Jonas Can't Stop Gushing Over Priyanka Chopra's Look For <i>Varanasi</i> Title Reveal

Priyanka Chopra broke the internet when she chose to make a statement in a custom Anamika Khanna for the title reveal of Varanasi (earlier known as SSMB29). At the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad, the actor once again proved that she is a desi at heart, and when it comes to traditional picks, she aces every single time.

Priyanka will play Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The actor wore an ivory lehenga and completed the look with a pleated hairdo, maang tikka, and layered studded necklaces.

"Channelling my inner Devi," the actor captioned the photo carousel. It has garnered around 2.5 million likes in just 24 hours since she shared the post.

Nick Jonas Gushing Over Priyanka Chopra's Look For Varanasi Title Reveal

While the entire world can't take its eye off Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas is running at the forefront of it. The American singer and songwriter can't stop gushing over the love of his life, and we can understand why (happy tears and blushing cheeks).

"Oh my God!" Nick Jonas commented on Priyanka Chopra's picture. Photo: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas/ Instagram

When Priyanka Chopra shared the photos, Nick commented, "I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say... Oh my God!"

Replying to the singer, actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Nick, you do (gushing emojis with two hearts for eyes)."

Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra, "My Desi Girl"

Since Priyanka Chopra danced to My Desi Girl in Karan Johar's Dostana (2008), she is officially the 'Desi Girl' of India. Her fans cutely refer to her by this title.

Nick Jonas found Priyanka Chopra "breathtaking" at the Varanasi title reveal. Photo: Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Now Nick Jonas has also joined the league (and rightly so). Sharing one of her pictures on his Instagram stories, Nick captioned it, "My Desi girl." In the image, Priyanka was showing off her elegant hairdo adorned with a traditional jadanagam (gold and pearl hair accessory).

He shared another image of his wife and wrote "just wow" and "breathtaking".

Nick Jonas also shared Mahesh Babu's poster as Rudhra and congratulated the entire team of Varanasi. "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible"

Varanasi's first glimpses have broken the internet, and fans are coming up with theories around its plotline. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027, but the makers have not yet confirmed the date.

