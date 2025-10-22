Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Stun In Red And White On Diwali, Plus A Special Post For Malti's Friends

Priyanka Chopra has always been one of those stars who can make any moment feel stylish without trying too hard. Whether she is walking the red carpet or celebrating at home, her fashion picks always have that perfect balance – classic, chic and completely her. The actress celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas in their New York home. Needless to say, the couple looked every bit festive and in sync.

Priyanka Chopra Wore A Red Manish Malhotra Outfit For Diwali

For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra turned to Manish Malhotra. She wore a stunning scarlet red outfit that struck the right mix of festive and relaxed. The sleeveless kurta came in a rich tone of red with tone-on-tone embroidery. The thin straps and clean neckline added a fresh, modern touch to the traditional silhouette.

The fit of the kurta was structured yet soft – it followed the actress' frame without being too snug. The kurta was paired with wide-legged bottoms in the same shade. It was the kind of festive outfit you can move in comfortably and still look perfectly dressed for the occasion. Adding to the charm was a matching dupatta, which Priyanka draped casually around her neck.

What really stood out was how Priyanka let the outfit breathe – she did not overload it with accessories or heavy styling. She wore a few simple gold bangles, a delicate bracelet, and a pair of statement earrings that caught the light just right.

Priyanka Chopra's makeup followed the same rule. A flawless, luminous base with softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, and a rich red lip that matched her outfit perfectly. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle partition.

The actor also shared a glimpse of how her daughter Malti celebrated the festival of lights with her friends. Not only did she indulge in rangoli making, but she also performed puja with her parents.

Nick Jonas Stunned In Tarun Tahiliani Creation

Standing right beside her, Nick Jonas looked just as dapper in a Tarun Tahiliani creation. He wore a cream-hued embroidered bandhgala paired with ivory trousers. The jacket featured subtle thread work in pastel tones. The structured silhouette, high collar, and muted palette worked perfectly next to Priyanka's bright red ensemble.

Together, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked timeless. Priyanka's red brought the festive energy, while Nick's neutral tones added calm balance. It was a simple yet powerful example of how the couple always manages to keep their style effortlessly in sync.