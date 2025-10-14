Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Make A Dazzling Debut As A Couple At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have become the new "it" couple of Bollywood. The pair made their relationship Instagram official during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Now, the two have left fans gushing yet again with their first joint appearance at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash.

On Monday, Tara Sutaria shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, striking a bunch of poses with her partner Veer Pahariya. While the snaps screamed love from a mile away, it was impossible not to notice their perfectly coordinated yet contrasting outfits. Of course, they were picked from the shelves of Manish Malhotra himself.

Tara Sutaria delivered vintage Bollywood vibes in a customised champagne-gold embroidered couture saree, styled like a lehenga. The teeny-weeny blouse came with zero straps but a curved hemline lined with shiny crystal adornments. Tassels, sequins and intricate hand-woven geometric designs dominated the structured bustier.

Tara Sutaria paired the blouse with a high-waist mermaid skirt in a matching hue. An identical overlay, decorated with teardrop jewels and shimmery elements, served oomph and panache in equal measure. Exquisite floral embroidery at the bottom elevated the allure of the figure-grazing silhouette. For the final touch of elegance, the actress draped an equally ornate dupatta around her arms, with the fabric cascading dramatically in length.

With her OOTN making the right noise, the Marjaavaan actor opted for minimal accessories, wearing a statement diamond necklace and a couple of shiny rings. In the glam department, the 29-year-old went for a bronzed base with equal amounts of blush and contour.

Glossy nude lips added to her charm, while a stroke of classic eyeliner and mascara-coated wispy lashes enhanced the allure. Tara Sutaria sealed her Diwali party avatar with silky brunette tresses left open.

Veer Pahariya complemented his lady love in an ivory kurta-pyjama set. The well-tailored three-piece ensemble featured a satin kurta, a half jacket, and straight-fit trousers. An all-white stole hung around his neck, making the Skyforce actor look every bit festive-ready.

We can not wait to see more sartorial moments from Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya.