Tara Sutaria Wears Rs 4 Lakh Kanjivaram Saree To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria has always had a way of making heads turn with her fashion choices. Whether it is a red-carpet appearance, a chic brunch look, or a simple airport moment, she knows how to ace her style game without trying too hard.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Tara Sutaria dropped yet another fashion bomb. And this one was not just about the outfit. It came with her seemingly confirming her relationship with rumoured boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. The actress shared a carousel of images from the festive celebration, and in one of them, she posed with Veer. While the duo looked wonderful together, it was Tara's saree that really stole the show.

For the big day, the fashion icon chose designer Tarun Tahiliani's masterpiece, a tissue Kanjivaram saree in a dreamy champagne-gold tone. Now, here's the highlight: this stunner comes with a price tag of around Rs 4,39,900. Yes, over four lakh for a saree, but the craftsmanship makes it clear why.

The saree was elevated with pearl work along the pallu and an intricately done aari border. On a closer look, the border showcased heavy floral threadwork and sequins. It was a perfect example of how luxury fashion thrives on fine details.

Of course, a festive saree look is never complete without the right styling, and Tara kept it classy. The actress paired the Kanjivaram with a polki choker necklace that sat beautifully on her neckline. Adding more sparkle were chunky gold bangles stacked on her wrists and a pair of statement jhumkas.

Tara Sutaria tied her hair back in a sleek bun, adorned with gajras. It was simple, graceful and just the right amount of old-school charm. With this festive look, Tara Sutaria once again proved why she is a fashion icon. She does not just wear clothes, she turns them into a moment.