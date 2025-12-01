<i>Delhi Crime's</i> Shefali Shah Calls Herself The 'No Parent': "With 3 Men Against Me, <i>Balance Kahan Baithega</i>"

Shefali Shah is a name synonymous with powerful roles. Whether it's slipping into the shoes of a fearless cop in Delhi Crime or portraying a woman battling memory loss in Three Of Us, the 52-year-old has always made a strong impact on viewers.

Shefali, who is unabashed in speaking her mind, has now opened up about parenting challenges. The actress talked about how she and her husband, Vipul Shah, have different approaches when it comes to raising their sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress, in her recent appearance in The Lallantop interview, admitted that parenting is certainly a “very difficult” job.

Shefali Shah Says She Is The "No" Parent

“I'm the no parent. Mai na kehti huun aur Vipul har cheez ke liya han kehte hai. (I say no, and Vipul says yes to everything.) I am the bad cop. I am the terrible cop. Har cheez ke liye nahi. Yeh nhi krna hai, yeh lene ki kya zarurat hai? Iska kya matlab hai? Vipul is like han karne do. (I say no to everything. This should not be done. What is the need to buy this? What is the point of this? Vipul is like, ‘just let it be'),” she shared.

When the interviewer asked how they strike a balance, Shefali Shah replied that it does not happen. “(There are) 3 men against me, against 1 single woman. Kaha se baithega balance? Mai kuch bhi try karlu, it does not work. (How can we achieve balance? No matter how much I try, it does not work),” Shefali Shah confessed.

Shefali Shah Has Taught Her Sons To Be Respectful Towards Women

Previously, Shefali Shah revealed that she had taught her sons to always be respectful towards women.

The actress, in a conversation with The Indian Express, said, “One of the things that I have raised my kids saying is that you have to treat another woman equally. That is the way you would like your mother to be treated, right? So, that is the way you treat everyone. I did threaten them at one point and said, ‘If you ever hurt a woman, you are going to first have to deal with me and I am not going to be pleasant about it'.”

Shefali Shah was last seen in Delhi Crime season 3.

