Tara Sutaria's Grey Oversized Blazer And Black Mesh Stockings Is Giving Boardroom Chic Vibes

If power dressing is an art, then Tara Sutaria is the artist. The Apurva actress is not new to redefining workwear fashion with her signature flair and confidence. She can whip up a style storm by giving an unconventional spin to regular boardroom outfits. This time around, the millennial actress made a chic case in an oversized grey blazer.

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted with Punjabi popstar, AP Dhillon in Mumbai. For the outing, the 29-year-old actress dished out boss-lady vibes in an oversized grey blazer. Yes, that was the outfit, and Tara carried it off with absolute grace and poise. The outfit featured dramatic lapel collars that plunged into a buttoned element at the centre, holding the blazer in place. Padded shoulders and full sleeves contributed to the extra edge. Double-breasted pockets on either side of the waist delivered functionality on another level.

Tara Sutaria teamed the baggy silhouette with a basic black tube top underneath. Combining all the elements together, the ensemble screamed fierce and classy sophistication, with Tara doing justice to the corporate core aesthetics.

Tara Sutaria might have skipped wearing any trousers with the blazer, but she surely had something unique in mind to complement her risque attire. It came in the form of a pair of sheer black mesh stockings. Matching stilettos took her boardroom vibe a notch higher.

Accessories took a backseat for Tara Sutaria as she wanted her blazer-coded avatar to take centre stage. A sleek and transparent, thin-framed sunglasses were an uber-cool move for sure. Coming to her makeup, the star went with a matte base and defined her features with little blush and contour. Nude lips made up for the understated glam and smokey eyes added depth to her gaze.

For the finishing touches, Tara Sutaria kept her pin-straight brown locks open. Her chic bob hair cut was styled in a side-parted fashion, as it framed her face to perfection.

Tara Sutaria dug out closet gold with her corporate chic outfit of the day.

