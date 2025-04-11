Tara Sutaria Aces Her Pretty Face Game With A Minimal Glam And Maximal Sleek Bun

Tara Sutaria has a face card to die for and she proves this each time she dolls up. The Apurva actress looked like a million bucks during her latest beauty outing on her Instagram, that has made her fans and followers go gaga over her glam avatar.

The 29-year-old actress won the internet goers' hearts and likes alike as she dished out a beauty look fresh out of the oven of her glam arsenal. Tara looked effortlessly glam this time around as well, which is something that comes naturally to her.

Tara's pretty face was dolled up with a flawless foundation topped with generous amounts of bronzer for a warmed up and chiseled look. This was teamed with a peach blush added to the apples of her cheeks to make them look healthy and blushing from within. Tara's eyes sported a smokey grey eyeshadow look with false lashes to lend a dramatic lash effect that worked in perfect unison with her arched eyebrows. She wrapped up her glam game with a rose mauve hued lip colour that gave her the perfect pout.

If Tara's makeup game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her locks into a sleek faux hair laden bun with multiple florally shaped bundles of tresses wrapped around her OG hair, and a centre parting that matched steps with her beauty look and served as the perfect crowning glory.

Tara Sutaria and her hair and makeup of the day are inseparable and fabulous at the same time.

