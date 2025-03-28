Tara Sutaria Serves Beauty Goals In A Blushed Glam And Wavy Top Knot

Tara Sutaria served up a beauty treat as she dolled up in a summer ready blushed and glam look. The Apurva actress looked like a total diva dolled up in a minimal glam look with the right hints of blush and bloom topped off with her wavy top knot bun.

Tara Sutaria is a complete stunner when it comes to dolling up in her pretty pink less-is-more youthful glam vibe, The 29-year-old actress aced her glam with a flawless base, arched brows, a rose blush, contour and champagne highlighter laden cheeks, a wash of rose eyeshadow on her lids paired with a black winged eyeliner and charcoal mascara defined dove-like eyes, a dried rose hued matte lip colour and a fresh and fragrant spray of perfume courtesy of Engage by ITC that is surely a beauty staple for summer.

Tara's tresses matched steps with her beauty look of the day by being styled in a wavy curtain bangs laden top knot bun.

